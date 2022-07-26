Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu): Muthukutty (50), a resident of Thoothukudi District was nabbed by the police after he allegedly murdered his daughter and son-in-law with a sickle on Monday. According to the information, Muthukutty's 26-year-old daughter Reshma, who was a second-year college student, eloped with her lover Manikaraj (26) to marry and returned to the village on Saturday.

Muthukutty opposed the relationship from the beginning and on Monday at around 4 pm he broke into his daughter's house and stabbed the newlywed couple to death. Ettayapuram police sent the bodies to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for post-mortem. Muthukutty was arrested within three hours of the crime.