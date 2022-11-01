Lohardaga (Jharkhand): The youth suspected to be mentally unsound belonged to a tribal community scaled Lord Hanuman temple wall and went up to its spire in Lorhardaga town of Jharkhand triggering commotion in the area. He was carrying a hammer with him and also reportedly damaged the dome portion of the temple. He also uprooted the flag hoisted atop the temple.

Lohardaga officials on tenterhooks as youth climbs temple spire

The high-voltage drama went on for several hours. Top brass from the administration, including Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner and SP, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. An official from the administration was found making an announcement through a megaphone urging the youth to get down. People on the ground were also appealing to him to come down. But he was not paying heed to anybody's request. The top brass from the administration had a tough time persuading the youth to get down.

Read: Huge haul of arms, ammo recovered in Jharkhand's Lohardaga: Ranchi Range IG

Finally, officials from the administration were successful in bringing him down. Thereafter, he was taken to a police station. He was also provided medical treatment. Besides, officials were trying to find out what was the reason behind scaling the temple wall to reach its spire and vandalising it. Lohardaga DC Dr Waghmare Prasad Krishna, "Prime facie it appears that the youth was not knowing what he was doing. Things will be clear after carrying out an investigation. We have brought him down."