Lucknow: Padma Vibhushan awardee and Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away a the age of 83 at his residence in Delhi on late Sunday night. His grandson Swaransh Mishra informed this by posting about his demise on social media. Singer Adnan Sami paid tributes to him through a social media post. Adnan Sami wrote on social media- 'Very saddened by the news of the demise of great Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. Today we have lost a unique institution in the field of art. He has influenced generations with his talent."