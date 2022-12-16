Sri Ganganagar: A clash took place between the supporters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jordan gang in Sri Ganganagar Central Jail in Rajasthan on Thursday. Members belonging to both the factions threw bricks on each other. The Deputy Jail Superintendent and a duty staffer rushed to the spot to prevent the situation from turning ugly. But they were heckled and pushed by the members of the warring factions.

Read: Committee recommends installation of more CCTV cameras inside Tihar Jail

Later, a complaint was filed against twelve inmates of the Central Prisons for creating disturbances on the jail premises. Sub-Inspector Rameshwar Lal has been given the responsibility to probe the matter. Sharing information about the ruckus on the jail premises, SP Anand Sharma, said, "Members of both the factions were standing near a park on the jail campus. They were discussing some issue. But the interaction between them turned vicious; and they pulled out bricks from the surroundings and began throwing on each other."

"The Deputy Jail Superintendent and a duty staffer rushed to the spot to prevent the situation from turning ugly. But they were also heckled and pushed by the members of the warring factions," the SP added.