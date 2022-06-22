Fazilka (Punjab): While the Punjab Police continues to make big revelations about the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, traders have become a target for gangster. One such case has come to light in Fazilka, where the ransom was demanded from two shopkeepers in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The two shopkeepers have lodged a complaint with the police and the case is being investigated.

Many such cases have come to light before. According to reports, ransom was demanded from traders in Mansa as well. The ransom seekers have been going around identifying themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang had also circulated a video claiming that if the ransom was not paid, the Mansa-based shopkeepers will be shot dead just like they had shot Sidhu Moosewala.