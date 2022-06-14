Mansa (Punjab): After the demise of singer Sidhu Moosewala, shopkeepers of Mansa have started to get threat calls demanding two lakh rupees 'protection money'. A video and a few WhatsApp audios have been circulated which are said to be from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. In one of the videos received by traders, the gang is seen loading a magazine and threatening that they will kill the shopkeepers just like they killed Moosewala if they fail to pay the money.

Shopkeepers of Mansa city held a meeting and demanded strict action from the administration and government on Tuesday. The shopkeepers informed the police that they were receiving threatening phone calls and videos from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and like Sidhu Moosewala they will be killed if they fail to pay Rs 2 lakh. "In the video, the gang is saying 'if you do not pay and give us a callback, a complete magazine will be shot down your head'".

Meanwhile, the traders warned the police administration and the government that if proper action was not taken against the intimidators, they would protest against the government and the administration. Mansa SSP Gaurav Tora said that police are making all possible efforts to maintain law and order situation and people need not be frightened. "If anyone receives a threat, they can coordinate with the police administration and strict actions will be taken. We have also started investigating the latest threats," he said.