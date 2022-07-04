Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was Sunday admitted to the emergency ward of Paras Hospital in Patna after he suffered a shoulder and back injury after falling on a staircase at his wife's residence in Patna was discharged from the hospital on Monday. Lalu's younger son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his father is stable now after remaining in the hospital for three and a half hours in the night.

According to the spokesperson of Paras HMRI Hospital, Lalu Prasad was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in the wee hours of Sunday with a shoulder injury. Earlier, Lalu Yadav was taken to a hospital in Kankarbagh for treatment where doctors conducted an X-ray and MRI of the whole body with the X-ray revealing a minor fracture on his shoulder. Doctors discharged him from there by applying a plaster.

But due to deteriorating health late last night, he was admitted to Paras. The RJD supremo is already suffering from other diseases including kidney ailment. Recently, Lalu Yadav reached Patna from Delhi after being released on bail from jail in the fodder scam. Lalu is scheduled to visit Singapore for a kidney transplant.

