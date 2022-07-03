Patna (Bihar): RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav suffered a shoulder and back injury on Sunday after he fell while climbing a staircase at his wife's residence. As per the initial inputs, Lalu Yadav suffered a fracture in his right shoulder after he slipped from the staircase at Rabri Devi's residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors did an MRI which confirmed the injuries. "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," news agency PTI reported quoting a close aide of the veteran politican. Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems".

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago. He is already suffering from kidney disorder and other diseases. He is also planning to go to Singapore for a kidney transplant, for which he has also got approval from the court.