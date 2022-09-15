Ballari(Karnataka): Four patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari were reported dead on Wednesday night after enduring a 16-hours-long power cut at the hospital. The families of the deceased have alleged the patients died due to lack of electricity, though the hospital authorities have denied the claims.

Dr. Gangadhara Gouda, the director of VIMS, in a clarification said that the condition of the patients was already critical, and their death after the power cut is a mere coincidence. The issue was further reported to higher authorities by the kin of the deceased.

A higher-level committee has been constituted to conduct a departmental investigation into the matter. The committee will reportedly be headed by Dr. Smita from the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

State health minister Dr. Sudhakar K also took notice of the matter and has reassured a concrete investigation followed by strict action against whoever is found accountable for the deaths.

Also read: Memory care facility for dementia patients starts in Gurgaon

In a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon, the minister said, 'The incident that happened at Vims Hospital in Ballari on Wednesday is very unfortunate. A high-level committee has been constituted under the leadership of Dr. Smita of BMCRI to conduct a proper departmental investigation into the incident and report on the administrative and technical lapses.'

'As soon as the investigation report of the committee is received, strict legal action will be taken against the officers and staff who have dereliction of duty and caused the tragic death of innocent patients,' he added.

Three of the four patients who lost their lives after the power cut that lasted from 6 am to 10 pm have been identified as Maula Hussein, Chetamma, and Manoj Kumar.