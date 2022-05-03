Khargone: The imposition of curfew after the violence that broke out on Ram Navami, has been continuing, in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. But, the situation in Khargone city is returning to normalcy. Meanwhile, given the Eid and Parashuram Jayanti festivals, the district administration has clamped a curfew on Tuesday. The decision was taken after holding a meeting with members of the Peace Committee on Monday.

SDM Milind Dhoke said, "People from both the communities were present at the Peace Committee meeting. People belonging to the Muslim community agreed to offer Eid prayers at their homes instead of visiting Idgah or mosque whereas people belonging to the Hindu community would celebrate Parshuram Jayanti by offering prayers at their homes."

IPS Ankit Jaiswal said, "To maintain peace during the Eid and Parashuram Jayanti festivals in Khargone, the district administration has imposed a curfew on Tuesday. Police have put up barricades in several places of the city. Police forces conducted a flag march in the city, besides, we are keeping a vigil through CCTV cameras and drones."

In case of an emergency, arrangements have been made for tear gas shells and temporary jails, besides the special force whose strength is 1,300 has been kept on standby mode to tackle any untoward incident, said Jaiswal. Violence broke out when miscreants pelted stones at the Ram Navami procession. Police had to use mild force to quell the unruly mob. Some people also threw petrol bombs during the violence. At least 20 policemen, including some people, had sustained injuries. Later, police found the body of a person, who succumbed to his injuries during the violence.