Thiruvananthapuram: A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast track court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000.

The accused Vijayakumar was sentenced by Judge R. Jayakrishnan on the basis of the statement given by the boy. The victim informed the court that he knew the difference between 'good touch' and 'bad touch' because he had learnt it in school. "I know good touch and bad touch," said the boy.

The incident happened on November 26 last year. Vijayakumar, who came to this boy's house as domestic help, grabbed the boy’s private parts when he was alone. Sensing danger about the bad touch he immediately informed his parents. Based on the complaint registered with Thumba police, the accused Vijayakumar was arrested.

The case was taken up by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast track court and during the trial, the boy had told the judge about the incident that took place with him. Based on the statement of the victim, the judge convicted Vijayakumar and sentenced him to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. "If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo six months of additional imprisonment," the court stated on Tuesday.