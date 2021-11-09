Bengaluru: Karnataka has eased up the travel restrictions for travellers from Maharashtra, as the COVID-19 cases have seen a dip in both states. Carrying RT-PCR negative test reports has been exempted.



The government of Karnataka has issued an order saying for short term travellers (two days or less) from Maharashtra including Mumbai to Karnataka by any mode of transport — road, railways, airways — doesn't require to RT-PCR negative report.

However, those passengers arriving have to be asymptomatic like free from fever, cough, cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc. They also have to give a self-declaration on the same, to effect while boarding. Passengers also have to give a self-declaration on the same, to effect while boarding and compulsorily undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival.

Further, passengers will have to carry Covid 19 vaccination completion certificate for both two doses. They will be required to compulsorily wear face masks and follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Bangalore and Karnataka.

Not least, passengers will be required to produce a valid return ticket. The recommendations are given by the Techincal Advisory committee report says the order.