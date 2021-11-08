Karnataka: Karnataka government has given a green signal to open Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) and Anganawadi classes across the state from Monday. The order allows the LKG and UKG classes in all talukas of the state where less than 2% of the COVID-19 total positivity rate is recorded. It has been ordered to conduct half-day classes from Monday to Friday between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the recommendations of the technical advisory committee. And department advised parents to enforce some consents. It has been mandatory to get consent letters from parents of children for physical class. The school management has been asked to provide clean, hygienic drinking water.

If any student develops any of the COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, cold or fever, the student will have to be immediately isolated and their parents or guardians will need to be informed. Regular inspection of Students health should be carried out in cooperation with the Health Department staff.

Children should be told frequently to cover their mouth and nose with a napkin when coughing and sneezing. Monitor the health of every child attending school. School access should be restricted to third parties. All teachers and other staff attending the school must wear a mask. Teachers and other staff and parents must take two-dose of vaccines.