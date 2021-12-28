Bengaluru: Justifying the night curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that restrictions are necessary taking into consideration the Omicron situation in neighbouring states and rising cases in various countries.

On night curfew causing inconvenience, especially to hoteliers and pub owners, the chief minister said, “They were already informed about ban on parties and New Year curbs. It is important to take precautionary measures.”

"Government imposed a night curfew is an unscientific decision. And this decision was taken by the government without talking with any of the associations' opinions or inputs. We (hotels and pubs) had scheduled many events, as the vaccination drive is successful. We have also ensured that all the staff are fully vaccinated to ensure the safety of us and our customers," said P C Rao, president of Hotel Owners Association.

Ola, Uber taxi drivers association president Tanveer Pasha said, "Government is purposely imposing restrictions, we drivers are jobless since March 2020. After Vaccinations, people started to get back to normal and again government's restriction is costing us hard for the livelihood. And on New year and year-end celebrations is the time where drivers see a surge in business. But this curfew will be unbearable for us."

Overall, the hotels and transport sector is expected to witness a downfall in the business during curfew time. Even after repetitive attempts by the associated organisations requesting to roll back the curfew, the government is not ready.

