Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India would not have happened if Jawaharlal Nehru was not the leader of the country at that time. Mehbooba Mufti while talking to journalists in Srinagar said that keeping in mind the secular system of the country and the secular and democratic ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, Maharaja Hari Singh and the founder of the National Conference Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah annexed Jammu and Kashmir to India.

Mehbooba Mufti made this statement rebutting Bharatiya Janata Party's statements in which they repeatedly said that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir arose due to the weak leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru. Mehbooba Mufti said, "Electricity is being sent from Kashmir to other parts of the country, but the people here are being deprived of electricity in winter." She criticised the Ganderbal District Magistrate's order banning electric feeders and other heating devices, saying that it is a shameful directive that is less than worthy of criticism."