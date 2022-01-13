Haridwar: Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) was arrested by the Uttarakhand police on Thursday, in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad (religious gathering) case. The arrest has been made from the Narsan border area of Roorkee and has been taken to the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar.

"Uttarakhand Police have arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case from Narsan border, Roorkee: Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar," as quoted by news agency ANI

The Uttarakhand Police had earlier registered a case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, for making provocative speeches and inciting violence against minority communities during 'Dharam Sansad' (religious gathering) held between 17 to 19 December in Haridwar.

Taking cognizance of the matter on a petition by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash, seeking action against those who made hate speeches against a particular community at Dharam Sansad in Haridwar, Supreme Court issued a notice to the state government on 12 January and sought its response.

On the other hand, hearing a similar incident Raipur Court on January 13, 2022 dismissed the bail plea application of Sant Kalicharan citing that the allegations, about him making derogatory comments about Mahatma Gandhi, during two-day Dharam Sansad that was organized in Raipur

The seer Sant Kalicharan was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on December 30, 2021, and has been sentenced by the Court on January 1, 2022, to judicial custody till January 13, 2022. Today hearing the incident, the court once again rejected his bail plea and extended his judicial custody to 14 days, now he will have to stay in jail till 27 February.

Read: Cong highlighting Kalicharan's remarks against Gandhi to garner Muslim votes: Rizvi nee Tyagi