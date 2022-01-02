Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Attacking the Congress party over the arrest of Sant Kalicharan, Muslim-turned- Hindu Waseem Rizvi nee Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi blamed the Congress for his arrest and termed it as a conspiracy.

Kalicharan, who had made the remarks derogatory remarks against Gandhi in Dharma Sansad 2021 in Raipur, was on the run after making controversial remarks and was finally arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

Sant Kalicharans' arrest is Congress party's propaganda alleges Waseem Rizvi

After the arrest of Kalicharan, Rizvi alleged that the arrest of Kalicharan is actually Congress propaganda to defame Hinduism and Hindutva adding that the party wants to garner Muslim votes for which they created a controversy. He also said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to order a CBI investigation into the case.

In Raipur, Sant Kalicharan had alleged that he was responsible for the partition of India in 1947. Furthermore, he said that Gandhi had destroyed the nation and hailed his murderer Nathuram Godse on the stage and made derogatory remarks against Gandhi.

In addition to using indecent language against Mahatma Gandhi, Sant Kalicharan also made some other controversial statements related to religion and caste. He said that the ruler should always be a staunch Hindu --implying that people in power like the Prime Minister, President, MPs and MLAs should essentially belong to the Hindu religion and also hold it as an ardent characteristic-- he even said that people, who choose not to vote, indirectly support Islam. "By not exercising the right to vote, you are paving the way for Islam to dominate the country," he pointed out.

Speaking about religious conversions, Kalicharan said that the caste system should be abolished to prevent conversion. He was also reportedly seen worshipping the photograph of Nathuram Godse a day before he openly made controversial statements against Gandhi.