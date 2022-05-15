Latehar: Maoists on Saturday night set fire to eight vehicles of a company engaged in the construction of a road reducing the vehicles to ashes in the Latehar district of Jharkhand. In a pamphlet left by the Naxalites on the spot, they took responsibility for the attack. The area falls under the Mahuadand police station area of ​​the district where the company is laying a road connecting Mahuadand to Kudo Mor.

The vehicles, including JCB, were kept on the roadside near the CRPF camp on Saturday night when 35 armed Maoists reached the spot and set fire to all the vehicles. The Maoists also allegedly beat up a scribe and took his mobile. Local police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. However, by then, all the vehicles were completely burnt down.

