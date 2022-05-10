Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Pandoshan area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said, adding that the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. He further said, " both the civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment while the soldier is being treated at the nearest medical facility."

"During initial cordon and search operation, terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two civilians got injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. "ShopianEncounterUpdate: Both the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," it further said in a tweet.

Interestingly, this is the second gunfight of the day reported from the district. Earlier, a brief gunfight took place in Heff Shirmal village of the district. "It appears militants believed to be 2-3 have managed to flee from the spot," the official said while being hopeful of neutralising them soon.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. According to the police, the team was attacked by the hiding militants as soon as they approached the suspected spot. The attack was retaliated thereby triggering a gunfight.

