New Delhi: EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai to discuss the bilateral trade between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, "good to catch up with USTR @AmbassadorTai. Discussed our bilateral trade and exchanged notes on the global situation".

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their counterparts in Washington DC. During his remarks, EAM Jaishankar said, " As we meet for the fourth time, we can take satisfaction at the extent of progress that we have made. Whether it is our US$160 billion trade account, our 200,000 students, our highest recorded investment levels or our rapidly growing energy trade, the yardsticks to measure our growing closeness tell their own story. Defence Minister would similarly be highlighting the transformation in that domain".

During his two-day visit, Jaishankar discussed contemporary challenges and issues openly and constructively. Notably, India’s annual merchandise exports hit $400 billion for the first time during FY 2021-22. Katherine Tai paid her first visit to India two days after she assumed office in March last year and held discussions with Indian officials on enhancing trade and economic ties between India and US. She was accompanied by Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi.

