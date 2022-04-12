New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that strategic partnerships like the one between India and the US are built through shared interests, common values and constant nurturing, underlining that in a changing world Indo-US ties have not only kept pace but actually emerged as a major contributor to global peace.

Jaishankar said this on Monday during a joint press conference along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their American counterparts Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. "Naturally, each of us will bring to the relationship our particular perspectives, experiences and priorities. But when there is a mutual appreciation of the significance of our ties, there is also a desire to better understand each other’s thinking", added jaishankar. These meetings are taking place at a time when the global order is facing multiple challenges and stresses.

Jaishankar told reporters in the US that a good part of the meeting with Secretary Blinken went to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that has many ramifications. Even countries far away are worrying about energy security, food security, commodities prices and logistics disruption, he said. This comes on top of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, with which the world has been struggling for the last two years.

"Quite apart from public health concerns and their economic impact, this has raised awareness about the need for reliable and resilient supply chains. Autonomously, the nature of globalisation and usage of technology has brought to the fore concerns of trust and transparency", Jaishankar told the media. How to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific was also on the agenda of the dialogue, informed Jaishankar.

Also read: Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar arrive in US to attend 2+2 ministerial

He said that they spoke of developments in and around Afghanistan that have made their ripples felt well beyond. Their conversations also covered recent happenings in the Indian subcontinent. Jaishankar said, " the report card of our bilateral cooperation is an impressive one. Defence Minister has already spoken of the great strides made in the field of defence and security. We also partner closely in counterterrorism and maritime security, making the world a much safer place".

The integrated perspective that we brought to bear in this 2+2 format only underlines the gains made in different domains in recent times, he pointed out. The economic side of the story is particularly significant. Both trade and investment are steadily growing. Jaishankar said that the leaders have had discussions on both of them, as also on connectivity, infrastructure, digital issues, climate action and energy.

"Our shared activities in space, science and technology and health are also noteworthy. We see our cooperation as having a larger relevance for the Indo-Pacific", Jaishankar said while adding that the bedrock of the India-relationship, as would all agree, is its human element. It could be the students who come to universities, the flow of talent that defines our knowledge partnership or the indeed the technology and business relationships which promote innovation.

"They are all examples of the human bridge that connects our societies so uniquely. I look forward to highlighting this aspect tomorrow at an event at Howard University where I would have the pleasure of speaking along with Secretary Blinken", Jaishankar said while he addressed the media here in America. He reiterated that in a changing world, India-US ties have not only kept pace but emerged as a major contributor to global peace, stability and prosperity.

This is not just the weight of our expanding partnership, but also the impact it makes on addressing global issues. Our vaccine cooperation can enhance its affordability and accessibility, noted EAM. He also emphasised that India-US B2B and G2G dealings can contribute to better connectivity and reliable supply chains. "Our climate collaboration is underlined by the United States joining the International Solar Alliance and co-chairing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure", he underlined.

Challenges in the Indo-Pacific have also been a particular focus of India-US discussions. Jaishankar also appreciated the attention and energy devoted by the United States to the Quad. Its elevation and intensification in the last year benefits the entire Indo-Pacific. Indeed, the Quad has emerged as a powerful force of global good.The 2+2 has helped both sides to strategize on mitigating the volatility and unpredictability that the world is currently experiencing, which is reflected in the policies.

Also read: If India has chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar on Ukraine