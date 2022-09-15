Jammu: Security forces on Thursday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a "hybrid terrorist" in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. As per a police spokesman, the security forces also recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from a hideout and Rs 1,81,000 in cash that was to be used for terror-related activities.

The arrested "hybrid terrorist" was identified as Zaffar Iqbal of Bal-Angrala. He is the brother of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Ishaq, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district, police said. "Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

As per police, they received inputs at Mahore police station that Zaffer Iqbal was in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan. Based on the inputs, a joint operation was launched by police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams in the Angrala forest, the police said. During the operation, two pistols (Glock), four magazines, 22 live ammunition and one grenade were recovered from a hideout in the area.

Later, Rs 1,81,000, which was to be used for terror-related activities, was also recovered, police said. The joint team arrested "hybrid terrorist" Iqbal from Plaasu Nallah. During interrogation, he confessed that he was in touch with terrorist groups, the police said. Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Gupta termed Iqbal's "a big success".

With his arrest, the SSP said, a major terror strike has been averted. Gupta said Pakistan-based terrorist handlers are constantly trying to revive militancy in the upper reaches of Reasi and people like Iqbal are working for them. The peace-loving residents of Reasi shunned militancy in the past and no such attempt will be successful in this area, the officer asserted.

According to sources, one of Iqbal's relatives Abdul Rashid Mahore from Reasi is in Pakistan and is also working with terror groups.