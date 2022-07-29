Kupwara(Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Tobia (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Two hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara, and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan, Kupwara were arrested by police and the army, said police in a tweet. Police further said that the terrorists were affiliated with the LeT outfit. Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds, and 10 hand grenades were recovered.