Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an important medical advisory for the pilgrims visiting the Amarnath cave in Kashmir. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Jameel Ahmed, senior doctor and chief medical officer, medical department of Srinagar, said that the pilgrims should travel to Amarnath only after consulting medical experts. He said that the health department has made available special medical facilities for the pilgrims at Pantha Chowk Yatra Bhawan where the pilgrims can undergo a medical examination.

He said that only those pilgrims, who are medically fit, can visit the Amarnath cave and those pilgrims who have any medical complications should not go on the pilgrimage. It is learnt that in the last four days, five pilgrims have died during the yatra due to heart attacks and other reasons. LG Manoj Sinha said that so far thousands of pilgrims have visited the cave since June 30.