Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today canceled JKP SI recruitment, and also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process. Manoj Sinha made the announcement in a Twitter post saying the culprits "will be brought to justice soon."

"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been canceled & a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment, " LG Sinha wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

The decision is believed to have been made on the recommendations of a probe committee set up a month ago by LG Sinha in this regard. The probe committee was headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, R K Goyal, and the other three senior officers. The LG had ordered the probe into the allegations of irregularities in Sub Inspector (SI) written exams and assured that fresh recruitment would be made after cancellation of earlier process if any irregularity was established.

The aspirants had protested against the scam and demanded probe into it. The result of the SI exams was declared on by Services Selection Board on June 4. However, several aspirants had raised questions over the list and had described it as “unfair.” The SSB had advertised 1200 posts of SIs in Jammu and Kashmir, a first major recruitment drive by the administration. Around 97,000 candidates appeared in exams conducted by the JKSSB.

Political parties had also censured the government and ordered CBI probe into it.

