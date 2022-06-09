Srinagar: Amid allegations of fraud in the selection list of 1200 police sub-inspector posts, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered a high-level probe into the matter. The LG, made the announcement at a police parade passing ceremony in Udhampur saying the recruitment would be conducted afresh if any fraud surfaces in the probe.

LG Sinha said that for the last few days there have been news reports of allegations of fraud in the recruitment process of J&K police Sub-Inspector posts. “Keeping that in view, we have decided to hold an inquiry into the alleged fraud and a committee has been constituted for the same, which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home, R K Goyal,” he said.

The selection list for the SI posts issued by the J&K Services Selection Board recently has come under the scanner. The left-out candidates have alleged that there are multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence. Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board had declared the results of the written test for SI recruitment which was held two months ago. Nearly 7200 were declared qualified for the physical tests by the SSB.

The SSB has advertised for 1200 posts of SIs last year for recruitment after a three-year delay due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

