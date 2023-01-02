Nalanda: Settling a grudge over the previous animosity, assailants rained lathis and attacked with a rifle butt on five members of a family, including a five-month-old in the Nalanda district of Bihar. The infant died while undergoing treatment at the Vardhman Institute Of Medical Sciences situated in the Pawapuri area of the district. Other members of the family have been undergoing treatment.

The assailants fled the village after the incident. The newborn belonged to Baliram Paswan, a resident of Chandaura village under the Vena police station limits of the district. Tension was prevailing in the village after the incident and police were camping at the spot. Providing details about the incident, Baliram Paswan said, "At least four or five persons brandishing pistols and rifles attacked us, including my five-month-old daughter. They assaulted us with rifle butts and lathis.

The Station House Officer arranged for a police vehicle for sending us to the hospital. The SHO has asked us to first undergo treatment, then come for lodging a complaint." SHO of Vena police station Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava, said, "An infant died in the incident. We are probing the matter. Some previous animosity was stated to be the reason behind the incident. The culprits will be arrested soon."