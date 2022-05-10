Agartala: A delegation of industrialists from Laos on Monday held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb on the potential to expand cooperation for the development of the Agar Industry.

Chief Minister Deb, while inaugurating a programme, said during the meeting the industrialists have given a detailed presentation on the prospect of Agar Industry.

“I had a meeting with the industrialist of Laos who came here to study about the potentiality of the growth of Agar Industry in the state. The company has an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore and they are eager to make private investment in our state," Deb said.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agarwood sector of Tripura has got a global recognition. Today met with a delegation from Laos based HSMM Group of Companies, who are interested to invest in the Agarwood sector of Tripura. They shared insightful presentations regarding the project. We also discussed ways to expand co-operation for the development of Tripura and our people.”

He, however, lashed out the then left front government for not encouraging the local communities for Agar trades. Deb further informed that the team from Laos has given a commitment of private investment and assured that all the Agar-based products would be produced here in Tripura.

Read: Govt sanctioned Rs 85 crore for socio economic development tea garden workers: Tripura CM