Agartala: The Tripura government has sanctioned a project of Rs 85 crore for socio-economic development of the long-neglected tea garden workers. chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

“Through this project, the tea garden worker families of the state will be provided with financial assistance in different ways. Financial assistance through bank loans will also be provided to the tea garden workers,” Chief Minister Deb said while inaugurating a project.

He further said that the priority of the government is to improve the standard of living of the people. "This work requires a passionate heart and the government is committed to deliver quick services including housing, power supply connection, and drinking water connections to the people in both rural to urban areas," the chief minister added.

Speaking about the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Chief Minister assured that the construction of 2 lakh 28 thousand houses in four years ihas been approved of which the centre has approved the construction of more than 1,59,000 houses in last September and another 23,402 houses in the Dhalai district in four years.

The Chief Minister also assured that social pension worth two thousand rupees will come into effect from Durga Puja. He said, "The government is working to provide clean drinking water connection to every household under Jal Jeevan Mission. In this regard, 55% work has been recently completed," he added.

