New Delhi: India reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday morning according to the data updated by the Union Home Ministry till 8 am. This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh. The total tally in the country now stands at 4,22,72,014. The COVID figures reported from different state health departments till 10 pm suggest that the cases continue to dip further.

Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh Coronavirus positive cases registering 5,104 new infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 34,15,986, while the death toll went up to 37,772 with the addition of 13 more fatalities.

Gujarat on Monday reported 2,909 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 21 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 12,03,150 and the toll to 10,688.

West Bengal's COVID-19 graph maintained its downward trend on Monday registering 641 new cases of the contagion compared to 835 the previous day, taking the tally to 20,06,513.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new coronavirus cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 18,423 more patients recovered from the disease. Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,09,698 on Monday after the detection of 3,945 cases, while the toll increased to 10,664 with two more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries continued to eclipse new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Monday with 3,877 people recuperating from the infectious disease, as the state recorded 1,380 fresh infections taking the count to 7,78,910. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of fresh cases with 350 infections.

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, up by 316 from a day ago, taking the tally to 11,40,467, while 14 fresh deaths raised the toll to 13,951.

Tripura's total Covid-19 cases increased to 1,00,663 after 13 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday. Sikkim on Monday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 38,709. Mizoram reported 658 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 1,096 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 1,85,885. Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 259 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours while 58 new infections pushed the tally to 63,479.

Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, raising the death toll to 9,391, while 2,298 fresh infections were reported on Monday.

Delhi reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 percent.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,597 fresh cases of Covid-19, 8,766 recoveries and eight deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped further on Monday with the state recording 22,524 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 62,93,907.

Odisha recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while 1,497 people tested positive for the pathogen. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.18 per cent from 3.48 per cent the previous day.

Puducherry continued to witness a dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 as the Union Territory reported 190 fresh infections on Monday taking the overall tally to 1,64,376.

Meanwhile the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 170 crore landmark on Monday. Over 50 lakh (50,48,778) vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday.

(With agency inputs)