New Delhi: In a significant milestone, the Indian Navy on Sunday said it has successfully launched the BrahMos precision strike missile which has an indigenous Seeker and Booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Navy carried out out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship. "#IndianNavy’s successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta," the Indian Navy tweeted.

The BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, airplanes or land, notably being the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world at the time of its introduction. Back in January, India had successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast.

The defence ministry then said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy". Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres. In a recent interview, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said India has become self-sufficient in missile technology with a wide range of missiles in its arsenal and that global restriction regimes "helped" it achieve this self-reliance. Dr Reddy said that the country has today developed a range of missiles that any country would like to have.

"Indian missile programme has gone a long way and a number of missile systems have been developed. Varieties of missiles have been developed. Surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles and air-to-air missiles, anti-tank missiles, and many other varieties of missiles have been developed in the country. The country has gained a lot of knowledge and has become, I say that, self-sufficient and self-reliant in missile technology today by developing all these varieties of missiles. Range of missiles that any nation would like to have based on their necessities, the country has developed all these," Dr Reddy was quoted as saying by a news agency.