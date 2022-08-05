New Delhi: In a war scenario, the first targets of the warring parties are the terrestrial communications systems and networks. That is where the efficacy and capability of space-based assets and satellite communication come into play.

Driven by the displayed prominence of satellite-based communication capabilities in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian Army has completed a five-day-long mega exercise ‘Exercise Skylight’ from July 25-29 to test the operational readiness of all satellite-based systems to the fullest.

“The exercise that aimed at testing India’s preparedness and to validate the space-based assets was immensely successful. It covered the entire expanse of the country from the eastern end to the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands and from Kashmir and Ladakh to the southern extremities,” a top source in the defence establishment said on Thursday.

‘Exercise Skylight’ involved the testing of more than 200 static terminals and 80-odd transportable vehicle-mounted terminals, man-portable and small form factor man-pack terminals. In the mega exercise, 100% of all satellite communication assets in the Indian Army were activated with various external agencies including ISRO participating in the exercise.

The country’s space-based capabilities will get a huge boost when a satellite dedicated just to the Indian Army is to be positioned soon in space, while the Navy and the IAF already have dedicated satellites. “While the Defence Acquisition Council approval for the Army’s satellite—GSAT-7B—was received in March 2022, it is expected to be positioned in space by 2025,” the source added.

Also Read: Vanshika Pandey becomes first woman lieutenant from Chhattisgarh in Indian Army

The GSAT-7B has been designed as the first-of-its-kind indigenous multiband satellite with advanced security features. It will support tactical communication requirements for not only troops deployed on the ground, but also for remotely piloted aircraft, air defence weapons, and other mission-critical and fire support platforms.

A major takeaway of the Indian Army’s close study of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to derive communication technology-related lessons has been the importance of a tactical communication system that is operable in hostile enemy areas with a suitable backhaul.

With an eye on the future of SATCOM, the Indian Army is understood to be focusing a lot on the future requirement of fighting troops for small form factor hand-held secure satellite phones, satellite IoT (Internet of Things) and satellite high-speed data backbone, some of which will call for utilization of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.