Rajnandgaon/Raipur: Vanshika Pandey, who hails from Rajnandgaon, became the first woman lieutenant from Chattisgarh in Indian Army during OTA (Officers Training Academy) passing out parade on Saturday. She was trained at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Former CM Raman Singh congratulated her as he tweeted and wrote that "Chhattisgarh is proud of daughter Vanshika Pandey. Daughter of Rajnandgaon district Vanshika Pandey has made the state proud by becoming the first woman lieutenant of Chhattisgarh in the Indian Army. Our daughter has achieved this position by fighting difficult situations. My congratulations and best wishes for a bright future."