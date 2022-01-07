New Delhi: "As part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting two tons of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on Friday. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

India stands committed to continuing our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance. In this endeavour, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO), it added.

In the coming weeks, New Delhi would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan, the ministry informed.

Also read: Centre to decide on Kerala man's extradition plea for daughter stuck in Kabul

Earlier this month, India supplied the second batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks, the Ministry had said.

It is pertinent to note that the government of India has committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID Vaccine and essential life-saving drugs.

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).

"In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalizing the modalities for transportation" the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Also read: Indian citizenship count for Pakistani migrants rises to 30 in Haryana district