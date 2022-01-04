Faridabad: In lieu of the prevailing unsafe environment in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the process of granting citizenship to Pakistani and Afghan migrants is in full swing in Faridabad district. More than 30 migrants have so far been given Indian citizenship, as per Faridabad District Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Yadav.

On Monday, the list grew with the inclusion of Danish and Geeta, both migrants from Pakistan, as they too were granted citizenship at Yadav's office.

"Getting the citizenship is a dream for me. The situation there (in Pakistan) is very bad", the former said, adding that he has already been working in India.

Geeta, as per information, came to India from Pakistan's Bannu region after all her family members similarly migrated before her.

Yadav, under whose ambit the process of granting citizenship is conducted, said that the screening starts after receiving reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and applications are selected for granting citizenship only if the related documents are proved to be legitimate.

The process is conducted via powers conferred to 13 District Magistrates in the state under Section 16 of the 'Citizenship Act 1955' for minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.

