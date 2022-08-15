Mirzapur (UP): Vidya Sagar Shukla, an elderly resident of Mirzapur, who claims he is 99 years old, shared his experience as a freedom fighter when the British occupied India. On Monday, Shukla hoisted the flag at his residence on 76th Independence Day. At the age of 18, he blew the bugle against the British. He is known as a role model for the people of the district.

In conversation with 99 year old freedom fighter

Recalling the times as a young freedom fighter, Shukla said that under British rule, they went along with their friends to loot the treasure located at the Pahara railway station. "At that time, we had set fire to the treasury, but my colleague Naresh Chandra Srivastava somehow got trapped in it and died. He has got martyr status," he said.

"We used to distribute pamphlets against the British. During this, I was caught while distributing the paper and after some time I was released. After that, I was caught while hoisting the flag in Robertsganj, Sonbhadra," he said. He also spent a few days in jail with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Delhi.