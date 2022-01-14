New Delhi: Police on Friday found and safely detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi.

The explosive was found in an abandoned bag in the Ghazipur flower market. Following the recovery, National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a controlled explosion of the IED. A Delhi police official a case was being registered in the Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act. The fire officials said they received the information at 10.19 am.

More details awaited