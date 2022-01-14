Srinagar (J&K): A suspicious bag containing a pressure cooker fitted with wires was recovered on Friday at Khawjabazar area of Nowhatta area of Srinagar following which Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the spot, officials said.

"During a routine security checking in view of Friday, a suspicious bag containing pressure cooker with some wires propping out was recovered from Khawja bazaar (Nowhatta) area of City, " a senior police officer said.

"Panic gripped the area. The BDS was informed and after checking a grenade was found inside a bag. The same was successfully defused," he further noted.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in the matter and investigations are underway.

Also read: Punjab cops seize 2.5 kg RDX in Gurdaspur after interrogating ISYF operative