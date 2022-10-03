Srinagar: IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who came into the limelight in 2018 for marrying IAS officer Tina Dabi, got married for the second time after his separation from Dabi. A video of his marriage with Dr. Mehreen Qazi is going viral on social media, with netizens getting wooed by the charm of the couple.

Athar and Mehreen, both originally from Kashmir, got married on October 1 after dating each other for a few months. Both the bride and the groom took to social media to share videos and photos of their marriage ceremony and other rituals. Many of their fans on social media congratulated them for the wedding that was long awaited after they got engaged in July.

Athar's wife, Dr. Mehreen, is a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in New Delhi as well as a social media influencer with over 3 lakh followers on Instagram. Often hailed as a 'beauty with brains' by the netizens, Mehreen holds a degree in medicine from the UK and Germany and has also worked as a fashion model for some time.

Athar gained some unusual popularity after he secured an all-India second rank in the 2015 UPSC examination and later got married to the first topper Tina Dabi. The two had met during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussorie, Uttarakhand. After the training was over, they tied the knot in 2018. Both the IAS officers were in the headlines for quite some time for their unique love story followed by a marriage.

However, the marriage did not go well and both decided to part ways consensually. After the divorce, Tina Dabi got married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande from the Rajasthan cadre in April this year, which was also another wedding gripping the headlines for quite some time.