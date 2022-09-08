Hyderabad: Several places in Hyderabad faced severe waterlogging and traffic jams due to heavy rain on Wednesday. The heavy downpour led to the accumulation of water on the roads leading to traffic jams from Chadarghat small bridge to Nalgonda X road. Those returning from schools, colleges, and offices in the evening are facing difficulties due to clogged roads.

Several places in the city including Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, Asifnagar, Panjagutta, Ameerpet and Khairatabad were lashed with heavy rain. The Musarambagh (Chandini Bridge) bridge had submerged in water due to a rise in the water level of the Musi river following incessant rain in the city. In many places, waterlogging has resulted in traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to motorists.

According to official data, Macha Bollaram at Alwal received 91.9 mm of rainfall, followed by LB Nagar (84.3 mm), Dabeerpura near Charminar (77.5 mm), and Mailardevpally (71.3 mm) from 8.30 am to 8 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana.