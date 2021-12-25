Chandigarh: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday clarified that SKM has nothing to do with the declaration by some farmers organizations of Punjab to form a "Samyukt Samaj Morcha" for contesting state assembly elections.

As per a statement issued by the members of the coordination committee of SKM, the morcha stands by its policy of not allowing any political party to use its banner or stage. "Any attempt to use the name of SKM for elections will constitute a grave violation of Morcha's discipline," read the release.

The forthcoming national meeting of SKM scheduled for January 15 shall take a final decision on whether farmers organizations and leaders who take part in elections can remain within SKM.

Earlier today, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Dr Darshan Pal, members of the coordination committee of morcha, informed that the SKM will not contest Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

The leaders said that the SKM, which is a platform of more than 400 different ideological organizations across the country, is formed only on the issues of farmers.

ANI