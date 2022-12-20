Hisar (Haryana): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's convoy met with an accident in Sirsa on Monday late night. Deputy CM Chautala convoy was going to Sirsa from Hisar when there was poor visibility on account of fog. The car driver suddenly applied a emergency brake and other cars coming from behind in the convoy hit it. Dense fog, which has engulfed north India, is cited as the immediate reason for the mishap.

Although the Deputy CM is safe, some of his commandos got injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. The fog blanketing most areas is throwing life out of gear.