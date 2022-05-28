Sirsa: In a heart-wrenching incident, a cow's mouth was allegedly blown off by an explosive leading to the death of the cow, the incident happened when the cow was grazing at a field on Thursday in Sirsa District of Haryana. Satpal Singh, a resident of Lakhuana village of Dabwali Police station limits and owns an animal husbandry business, claimed in his complaint that someone had “intentionally” put explosives in the cow's mouth.

"On Thursday, I was grazing Sahiwal breed cows near Biswala bridge over Lakhuana Canal. I heard the explosion sound and rushed to the site, then I found my cow’s jaw was injured in the explosion. After which, I rushed to the people and informed them about the incident, an ambulance was called but the cow died while on the way to the hospital," said Satpal.

Upon receiving a complaint, police reached the spot and collected the samples of explosives to ascertain the exact substance, a case under the Animal Cruelty Act is registered and an investigation is on in the case.

A year ago in a similar incident of animal cruelty happened when a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad died after eating pineapple laced with crackers. The elephant suffered severe injuries to its jaw and was unable to eat anything for days. At that time, the animal's death sparked an uproar across the country.