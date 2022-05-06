New Delhi: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Friday handed over the cow dung log machine, "Go Kasht" to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Project Arth which aims to replace wood with modified cow dung and cattle waste logs for conducting the Hindu practice of cremations in India.

A cow dung log machine is used to manufacture cow dung-based fuel wood in a long log-like shape. A mixture of cow dung and cattle waste (like dried waste paddy) is inserted into the inlet(hopper) of this machine. The machine then breaks it down, mixes it, and compresses the mixture in the shape of a log. This log is then sun-dried and can be later used as fuel wood in various situations, read a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

This machine can process 3000 kg of cow dung every day to produce 1500 kg of cow dung-based logs that can be used as firewood for the cremation of 5-7 bodies, saving roughly 2 trees in each cremation. Using cow dung-based log machines can help gaushala to cater to their waste management problems, provide an additional source of employment to its employees or nearby villagers, and contribute to reducing deforestation.

It also helps to engage the non-milking cows in an economical activity, generating funds to support all the cows in a Gaushala.