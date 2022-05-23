Hisar (Haryana): One of the two labourers buried in a well on Sunday in the Saharwa village was found dead amid the rescue operation launched by the army and the NDRF team on Monday. The deceased whose body was retrieved at around 4.30 am on Monday was identified as Jagdish. The other labourer Jaipal is still missing as the rescue operation continues.

With the rescue operation still underway, the team is reportedly facing issues due to bad weather. The operation was reportedly delayed because of a power cut caused due to bad weather. On Monday morning, too, the rescue operation was halted because of bad weather. Two labourers were buried in forty feet deep well when they stepped into it for carrying out some work at Saharwa village in the Hisar district of Haryana. Officials from the administration rushed to the spot with JCB machines and a tractor to carry out a rescue operation. Army and NDRF personnel were deputed to rescue the trapped workers later.

Parallel to the circular wall of the well, the earth was being removed with JCB machines and other equipment. A huge crowd of curious onlookers has assembled at the spot. Earth removal work has been going on. It is learnt that the freak mishap took place when two workers Jaypal and Jagdish went inside the well for carrying out work when a huge chunk of earth fell on them and as a result, they were buried alive, said police sources.

The tragic incident took place 33 km away from Hisar district headquarters at Saharwa village near the Bhiwani border of Haryana. The rescue team has been engaged in removing soil so that they can get access to the spot where the workers were buried, added the source. Hisar SDM Ashwir Nain and other senior officials from the administration have been overseeing the rescue operation. The SDM said four JCB machines and other equipment are being used for the rescue operation.

