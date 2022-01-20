Uttarakhand: Haridwar CJM Court has rejected the bail application of Swami Yati Narsinghanand in a case pertaining to the alleged inflammatory speeches at Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad'. Now, the counsel of Swami Narsinghanand will move the District and Sessions Court for filing an appeal petition.

On the other hand, a case related to former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi will also be taken up in the District and Sessions court, on Thursday, sources say.

Earlier, police had picked up the religious leader from a place where he was staging a sit-in against the arrest of former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi. On January 15, the seer was taken into police custody from the demonstration site, sources said. Police had arrested Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi on January 13.

Yati Narsinganand and other religious leaders had apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him along with many others in the case.

A case was also registered against the seer in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

The Supreme Court earlier had also issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.

In the matter of Wasim Rizvi, a written complaint had been filed by one Nadim, who is a resident of Jwalapur locality, at the Haridwar Kotwali police station. A case has also been registered against Rizvi under Sections 153(A) and 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

