New Delhi: Former Congress leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday confirmed that he will join BJP by June 2. The former Congress leader withdrew his loyalties from the party on May 18 amid shaky political dynamics ahead of the upcoming polls. Speculations were rife over Hardik Patel joining the BJP since his resignation from Congress.

Hardik had also been taking frequent jabs at Congress, calling it anti-Patidar and anti-Gujarat, thereby undermining his politically passionate efforts towards the Patidar community that had caught major limelight in 2015 during the Patidar reservation agitation movement led by him. Patel has lately been particularly targeting Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma and former GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki. He said these leaders are not respecting people's sentiments.

More details are awaited.