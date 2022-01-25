Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Muslims suffered the most during the previous Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar Pradesh as compared to the current Yogi Adityanath led government which has brought "peace and development", claims Haidar Ali Khan, the leader of BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

Last week, Haider was fielded by Apna Dal (S) from Suar assembly constituency in the Rampur district barely two weeks after he was given a ticket by the Congress for the same constituency but ditched the grand old party to become BJP led NDA's first Muslim candidate since 2014.

"Muslims have suffered during Samajwadi party rule. Peace has only prevailed in the current government led by Yogi Adityanath ji," Haider said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. He accused the previous SP government of detaining at least 250 youths from the Suar assembly constituency.

Taking a dig at the former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Haider, said, "Azam Khan is responsible for the prevailing poor condition in Rampur. Lalpur bridge was dismantled by him. He is the reason for rising unemployment in Rampur. He closed down several factories here. My goal is to restart at least one of the factories so that people of the constituency are benefitted."

Haider's father Nawab Kazim Ali Khan is still in the Congress and is to fight the assembly elections from the neighbouring Rampur seat. Haider is thus the first Muslim candidate fielded by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The BJP has already announced its poll-alliance with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party.

The NDA government, Haider said, "always worked for development" in Uttar Pradesh. "Our agenda is to achieve progress and focus on development work. The entire Uttar Pradesh has witnessed progress during the government led by Yogi Adityanath ji. I want a part of it (development) in my constituency as well".

Haider is pitted against Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam, who too is expected to contest from Suar in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"Now, Abdullah Azam Khan is shedding crocodile tears. He was mandated to carry out development work in his constituency. Being an MLA, he did nothing. He did not even utilize the MLA fund meant for the development work," Haider said.

"Abdullah Azam Khan has been showing concern now. What happened to him when the public of Rampur was suffering," he said.

