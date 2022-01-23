Rampur: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son and Swar assembly seat candidate Abdullah Azam Khan targeted the state government and claimed that the SP will win the five assembly seats in the Rampur district with more votes than in the 2017 Uttar Assembly Elections.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Mohammad Azam Khan from Rampur and Abdullah Azam Khan from Swar seat. Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail while Abdullah Azam Khan has been released on bail a few days ago and has started campaigning.

Slamming the Yogi government, SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan said, "The condition of administration is such that I went only for 'tazia' (meeting) today and three to four policemen from the front and one car from behind came and asked me to go from there, this happened when those people have sorrow in their homes, they lost many people due to Covid, and I had gone to share sorrow with such people."

He further targets the government, "The Election Commission has given permission for the door-to-door election campaign, if I begin to seek votes, I think I will not be allowed to campaign. In such a scenario, how will a fair election be held? The public will be scared by experiencing all this and will answer it during polling on February 14."

Also Read: My father's life is in danger, says Abdullah Azam about jailed SP leader Azam Khan