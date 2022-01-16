Rampur: Abdullah Azam, son of Samajwadi Party leader and MP Azam Khan, was released from jail just ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. There are over 40 cases against him and he had languished in the Sitapur jail for nearly two years.

After being released, he expressed concern for the safety of his jailed father, slammed the BJP government at the Centre and BJP government in UP.

Abdullah Azam said: "If anything happens to him(Azam Khan), the government and jail administration will be held responsible."

"The world is watching everything from the businessman who was killed in Gorakhpur to the Unnao daughter who was burnt," he added, targeting the Yogi Adityanath government. He also expressed concern about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said fair elections are not possible in the state with the present officers. He wants the Election Commission to take cognizance of it.

"Claiming that his innocent father is spending his life in the barracks," he said seven others, who were implicated in the case, are already out on anticipatory bail.

Talking about the leaders quitting BJP, he said "everyone runs away from a sinking boat and the world knows how poorly those leaders were treated by the party."

READ: Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav likely to join BJP